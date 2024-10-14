'Insurance villages' opening in the Bay Area after Milton. Here's where and when

Insurance companies are coming together at so-called "insurance villages" to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton with the process of filing claims.

The setup is similar to an insurance village that opened in Clearwater after Hurricane Helene, at which more than 30 property, flood and auto insurance companies were represented during the first day.

Where are the insurance villages located?

Four sites are opening in the Tampa Bay area this week, with the first opening in Bradenton on Monday.

Bradenton

Bradenton City Hall, auditorium building

Opening Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday

Clearwater

Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Rd.

Opening Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Wednesday

Lakeland

RP Funding Center – Sikes Hall

Opening Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Wednesday

Plant City

Florida Strawberry Festival

Opening Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Thursday

What to bring to an insurance village

ID

Insurance cards

Photos and documentation of damage

Any repair estimates you may have received

Policyholders are welcome, regardless of whether the claims process has already begun.

Organizers are asking that only those who need help filing claims with their existing insurance company show up, as it is expected to be busy each day.

