'Insurance villages' opening in the Bay Area after Milton. Here's where and when
BRADENTON, Fla. - Insurance companies are coming together at so-called "insurance villages" to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton with the process of filing claims.
The setup is similar to an insurance village that opened in Clearwater after Hurricane Helene, at which more than 30 property, flood and auto insurance companies were represented during the first day.
Where are the insurance villages located?
Four sites are opening in the Tampa Bay area this week, with the first opening in Bradenton on Monday.
Bradenton
- Bradenton City Hall, auditorium building
- Opening Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday
Clearwater
- Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Rd.
- Opening Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Wednesday
Lakeland
- RP Funding Center – Sikes Hall
- Opening Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Wednesday
Plant City
- Florida Strawberry Festival
- Opening Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Thursday
What to bring to an insurance village
- ID
- Insurance cards
- Photos and documentation of damage
- Any repair estimates you may have received
Policyholders are welcome, regardless of whether the claims process has already begun.
Organizers are asking that only those who need help filing claims with their existing insurance company show up, as it is expected to be busy each day.
