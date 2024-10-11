Help navigating insurance claims after a natural disaster like Hurricane Milton

As property insurance companies are flooded with damage claims, homeowners will need patience in seeking damage estimates.

If a home is damaged by wind and rain, that's an issue for homeowners insurance.

If it is damaged by rising water, that's an issue for separate flood insurance.

When homeowners have both significant wind and flood damage, they need to contact both their flood insurance (generally written through the subsidized National Flood Insurance Program), and their homeowner's insurance.

"The most important thing you can do is have both of those adjusters come to your house at the same time," said former Florida Deputy Insurance Commissioner Lisa Miller. "Many people say that’s impossible, and I say no it’s not."

If a homeowner cannot get the flood adjuster and wind adjuster to inspect the damage at the same time, Miller advises they take careful notes from both and ask a lot of questions to make sure you understand the process.

If the wind adjuster claims your damage was caused by rising water, and the flood adjuster claims it was caused by falling rain, this will present a problem. There is a process for resolving it, but to avoid the potential for complications, Miller suggests coordinating visits when feasible and taking photos and video of all the damage.

Some fear just reporting damage to their carrier and seeking review could lead to higher premiums or getting their coverage dropped. Miller said it will not work against you.

"I want customers to be comfortable to ask their insurance companies to come and see the damage they have. There’s no penalty for doing that," she said.

In the next step, if a policyholder does decide to file a homeowners claim, it could affect the policy in the future (though it’s impossible to know if, when, or how much).

If you have major damage and can't afford the repairs on your own, you will logically need to file a claim.

If the damage is comparatively minor, you will have to make a judgment call.

The deductible for hurricane damage on a homeowners' policy is typically 2% of your coverage A. (or the total insured value of the home).

For example, if you have a home valued at $300,000, your deductible for hurricane damage would be $6,000. In this example, if you have less than $6,000 in damage, you obviously would not want to file a claim. If you have little more than $6,000 in damage and can afford to make the repairs on your own, that is where you would have to exercise your best judgment based on the circumstances.

On the other hand, Miller says homeowners need to proceed with a claim if they have damage that is substantially higher than the cost of the 2% deductible for hurricane damage, and they cannot afford repairs without an insurance settlement.

