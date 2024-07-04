Interview: 'The Hungry Couple' from Tampa Bay prepares to compete in hot dog eating contest

It's a yearly tradition. Every 4th of July, competitive eaters flock to Coney Island push the limits and eat as many Nathan's hot dogs and buns as they can.

(L-R Nick Wehry and Miki Sudo do a stare-down during a weigh-in for the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship at Hudson Yards in New York City on July 3, 2024. The contest will take place in Coney Island, New Y Expand

And this year, Miki Sudo and her husband Nick Wehry hope to take home the ‘Mustard Yellow Belt’ as champions. ‘The Hungry Couple,' as they're called, hail from Tampa and are the highest-ranked Major League Eating couple in history.

READ: What Fourth of July events are happening in the Tampa Bay Area?

Miki ate 39 ½ hot dogs and buns in the 2023 contest en route to her ninth title. She holds the record in the women's contest with 48 hot dogs and buns eaten.

READ: Power couple of competitive eating lives and trains in Tampa Bay

Nick ate 45 in 2023 and could stand to gain from the notable absence of the sport's figurehead, Joey Chestnut, after he was controversially banned from this year's event.

TODAY -- Pictured: Joey Chestnit and Miki Sudo on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The couple said they have Tampa's heat to thank for getting them trained for the big contest.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

"I started practicing super early on, probably around like January and stuff, and Miki's been practicing for a few months now, so I think we're both really excited," Wehry said. "I hit 48 in the qualifier earlier in June, and I know there's a lot more in the tank; I've hit higher numbers than that in the backyard in Tampa Bay."

"We've been using the Tampa heat and humidity to really get us acclimated and maybe even overprepared for the Fourth of July," Miki said.

Nick comes into the contest, ranking No. 4 in the Major League Eating (MLE) rankings, and Miki is No. 3.

"It's going to be a dog fight for ten minutes, so I'm excited to see how it plays," Wehry said of Thursday's contest.

The couple was asked if - with Joey Chestnut not competing in this year's contest - there would be an asterisk on this year's championship. They said that's no way to view a competition.

NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Women's winner Miki Sudo celebrates after competing Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island of Brooklyn borough, New York City, United States on July 04, 2023. (Photo by Fatih AktaÅ/Anadolu Agency Expand

"Everyone can take whatever attitude they want to take on something, [but] with that being said, when Tom Brady retired, there's not an asterisk, or even the year he tore his ACL, there's not an asterisk on the Super Bowl trophy," Wehry said.

"The best person on that given day is the best person on that given day. There's people who chose to sign the contract and people who didn't, and that person is going to be the best Major League Eater and the best eater of Nathan's Famous hot dogs that given day. No asterisk.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Third place winner having consumed 44 hot dogs, Nick Wehry raises his arm during the 2021 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jo Expand

"If people don't like it, you come eat more hot dogs than me, or Jeff, or Pat, or James," he said.

Thursday's competition will be the first time in nearly 20 years that 16-time champion, Chestnut, won't be competing to defend his plethora of titles. A men's winner not named Chestnut will be crowned for the first time since 2015.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The event kicks off with the women's competition at 10:45 a.m. on ESPN, where Sudo will hope to take home her third straight championship.