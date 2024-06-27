What Fourth of July events are happening in the Tampa Bay Area?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A variety of Fourth of July events are happening in the Tampa Bay Area this year.

Here's a county-by-county list:

Citrus County

Patriotic Evening

The City of Inverness is hosting a celebration at Liberty Park and a fireworks show over Lake Henderson.

Address: 34420, 268 N Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL 34450

When: The event is on Wednesday, July 3 and begins at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Fourth of July Celebration in Crystal River

Crystal River is hosting its annual event at Kinds Bay Park.

Address: 268 NW 3rd St, Crystal River, FL 34428

When: The event is on Thursday, July 4 and starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. (weather permitting)

For more information, click here.

Hillsborough County

Busch Gardens 4th of July Celebration

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating with five days of festivities.

Address: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

When: From June 30 to July 4 the park will host their Fourth of July Celebration at Festival Field. There will be a fireworks show in addition to other entertainment and rides.

For more information, click here.

Boom By the Bay

The City of Tampa is hosting the free annual event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

Address: 1001 North Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607

When: On Thursday, July 4, starting at 4 p.m., Tampa's Independence Day celebration will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, an Apple Pie Throwdown, and fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Catch the Spirit Celebrate America

The festival will be at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

Address: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover, FL 33527

When: The free event will be from 1-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th. There will be live entertainment, an antique car show, and more. Parking is $10 per car.

For more information, click here.

Lutz 4th of July Celebration

The city of Lutz is hosting a celebration.

Address: 101 W Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz, FL 33548

When: The event begins at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 with a Jazzercise warm-up. There will be a 5k race at 7:30 a.m and a parade that starts at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Plant City July 4th Celebration

The event will be held at the Plant City Stadium.

Address: 1810 S Park Rd, Plant City, FL 33563

When: The Fourth of July Celebration will be on Thursday, July 4 from 6-9:30 p.m. It will include family-friendly activities, concessions and vendors and a fireworks show that begins at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free and parking will be $5 (cash).

For more information, click here.

Star Spangled Sparkman

The event will include live entertainment, tasty food, a boat parade, fireworks and more at Sparkman Wharf.

Address: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

When: The 6th annual Star Spangled Sparkman is on Thursday, July 4 from 4-9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works

The celebration will be at Armature Works. There will be a riverfront concert, fireworks show, the Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade, an annual hot dog eating competition and a kids zone. Tickets start at $25.

Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602.

When: The event is on Thursday, July 4, from 4-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Pasco County

Zephyrhills SummerFest

Zephyrhills is celebrating its 9th annual event at Zephyr Lake Park. There will be live music, food trucks and other family-friendly activities. The night will end with fireworks.

Address: 4843 5th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542

When: The free event is on Saturday, June 29, from 12-9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The 4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park

The event will be held in the heart of Avalon Park Wesley Chapel.

Address: 4424 Friendly Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 (near Trinity Chruch off SR-54)

When: Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Pinellas County

City of Largo 4th of July Fireworks

The free event will be at Largo Central Park. There will be live music, food, activities and fireworks after dark. Limited on-site parking will be $10.

Address: 101 Central Park Dr, Largo, FL 33771

When: The celebration will be on Thursday, July 4, from 6-9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Clearwater Celebrates America

The annual Independence Day celebration will be at Coachman Park. There will be local vendors and food trucks, family-friendly activities, live music and fireworks.

Address: 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756

When: The event is on Thursday, July 4, from 5-11 p.m. Fireworks are planned to start at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Hometown USA Celebration

The City of Dunedin is celebrating at TD Ballpark.

Address: 373 Douglas Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698

When: The event is on Wednesday, July 3 and starts with a Patriotic Golf Cart Parade at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. (weather permitting).

For more information, click here.

Safety Harbor Independence Day Celebration

The celebration in Safety Harbor will be at Waterfront Park.

Address: 105 Veterans Memorial Ln, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

When: The free event is on Thursday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Safety Harbor 4th of July Parade

The American Legion Auxiliary will host a patriotic parade down Main Street in Safety Harbor.

Address: Main Street, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

When: The parade will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, click here.

St. Pete Pier Run the 4th

The four-mile run/walk will be at St. Pete Pier.

Address: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

When: The 4th annual St. Pete Pier Run starts at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.

For more information, click here.

The Fourth-St. Pete Pier

The Independence Day celebration will be at St. Pete Pier.

Address: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

When: The free event is on Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A traditional Fourth of July fireworks show sponsored by the City of St. Pete will start at 9 p.m. and be visible from the entire downtown waterfront.

For more information, click here.

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks

There will be a fireworks show on Treasure Island on the beach at Gulf Front Park Lot. Off-site parking will be offered at Treasure Island Park for $20 a vehicle.

Address: 10400 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, FL 33706.

When: The event starts at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

For more information, click here.

4th of July Picnic in Craig Park

Tarpon Springs is celebrating with a picnic at Craig Park. There will be plenty of family-friendly activities, including a hot dog eating contest and live entertainment.

Address: 100 Library Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

When: The free event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Polk County

Red, White & BOOM at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating Independence Day with "star-spangled activities", a DJ dance party and fireworks.

Address: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884

When: Festivities will be held on Thursday, July 4 and the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Red, White & KABOOM at Lake Mirror

The City of Lakeland will host its annual Red, White & Kaboom Independence Celebration at Lake Mirror. Attendees are asked to donate canned and/or non-perishable food items that will benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE).

Address: 121 S. Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

When: The event is on Wednesday, July 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Thunder on the Ridge

Haines City's signature July 4th celebration will be at Haines City Lake Eva Park.

Address: 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City, FL 33844

When: The free event is on Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Sarasota County

July 4th Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular

Sarasota's fireworks show will be at Sarasota Bayfront Park/ Marina Jack.

Address: 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota, FL 34236

When: The show is on Thursday, July 4, from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Siesta Key Community Fireworks

There will be fireworks at Siesta Beach.

Address: 948 Beach Road Siesta Key FL 34242

When: The event is from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will be launched at dusk.

For more information, click here.

