Invest 91L likely to become Gabrielle, long-term track still uncertain

The National Hurricane Center is closely watching Invest 91L, which is expected to get the name Gabrielle in the coming days, as it moves slowly over the central tropical Atlantic.

According to the NHC, the disturbance has a 60% chance of development in the next two days and a 90% chance in the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says there's still a lot of time to watch this system because it's moving slowly.

"Even a week from now, it is still going to be east of the Lesser Antilles," Osterberg said. "So we’ve got 10 to 12 days for us to continue to watch."

As for the exact track, computer models are not yet in agreement because the invest does not have a discernible low-level center, according to Osterberg. As of Friday morning, model runs over the next three days are as far as 250 miles apart.

Long-range models have been shifting farther south, which would bring impacts to the islands in about 7–8 days if that track was to hold – but again, there's still plenty of uncertainty.

Another factor to consider is how quickly the system develops and how strong it becomes. That's because a stronger storm would turn north more quickly while a weaker, disorganized system would continue to track west.

The bottom line: There are still more questions than answers right now.

"It's going to be like stalking a turtle over the Atlantic over the next 10 days or so," Osterberg said.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.