Invest 98L could soon become Ernesto as development chances rise in Atlantic

There is now a high chance that Invest 98L will become the next named storm over the next seven days as it continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.

Satellite imagery has revealed that the tropical disturbance appears more organized and will have a great chance of becoming Ernesto. There's a 70% chance the system forms in the next two days and a 90% chance it forms over the next seven days.

Weather models are highly confident that this system will reach or pass just north of the Lesser Antilles as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of this upcoming week.

"We are pretty certain this is going to be able to form as conditions are really quite favorable as it continues on that general northwest track. We're talking about areas around the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands to potentially be seeing impacts early this week," said FOX 13 News Meteorologist Valerie Mills.

The tropical disturbance is still about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The path of Invest 98L is expected to stay east of the contiguous United States, but meteorologists are continuing to watch for any changes to weather models.

