Toys for Tots Pinellas County hopes community can step up with new warehouse: 'Near and dear to my heart'

The Brief Toys for Tots Pinellas County is getting ready for the busy holiday season, gathering toys for needy children and families. Ed Zaleski, the coordinator for the county, said they need a warehouse to store toys and get ready for the giveaway. They are looking for 35,000 square feet, some bathrooms, air conditioning if possible and the location needs to be low on traffic.



Toys for Tots Pinellas County knows they will get thousands of donated toys, but they need a space to get them all organized, so they are asking businesses to step up and offer them a warehouse for the month of December.

What we know:

The organization's coordinator, Ed Zaleski, said they are already getting ready to give out 50,000 different toys to about 9,000 kids at Christmas.

But, they need the community's help, not just with toy donations.

"I know there will be great toys, but no place to put them, sort them or count them or distribute them from," Zaleski added.

What you can do:

They need a business to step up for the month of December and offer them their warehouse space.

"The one we had last year, we had for two years, and it worked out really well," Zaleski explained. "But, they are tearing it down to build some apartments, is my understanding."

He said he needs a warehouse that's about 35,000 square feet, with some bathrooms. If there's air conditioning, that's a bonus.

But the main thing, the warehouse needs to be out of a mainstream traffic area.

"I have about 250 cars coming in every hour to get their toys, over a two-day period," he said.

Why you should care:

He said there's a benefit to the business too, though.

"The businesses can donate the space to us for that month and write it off in their taxes, because we're a not-for-profit," Zaleski added. "Sometimes that's a big benefit for them."

While he plans to help thousands of kids have a bright Christmas, he hopes the holiday comes just a little early for him.

Zaleski said, "we count on the community to bring the toys to us, and they do a phenomenal job. We just need a little more help, we need a home."

What's next:

Zaleski said he only needs the warehouse for the month of December, but if he could get into the parking lot space in November that would help.

If you have a space in mind, Zaleski said you should email st.petersburg.fl@toysfortots.org