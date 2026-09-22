J.C. Newman Cigar Co. hiring 100 workers for new hotel, restaurant in Ybor City

The Brief J.C. Newman Cigar Co. is hosting a two-day job fair to hire 100 hospitality and factory workers for three new concepts opening across the street from its historic Tampa factory. The company restored the 1910 Sanchez y Haya Building in Ybor City to house a boutique hotel, a restaurant and a cigar lounge set to open in nine weeks. Applicants can attend the second day of the job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on North 16th Street or apply online.



J.C. Newman Cigar Co. is hosting a two-day job fair to hire 100 people for its new hotel, restaurant and cigar lounge – all set to open across the street from the cigar factory in about nine weeks.

Ybor City Sanchez y Haya Building job fair

The backstory:

Across the street from America’s last working cigar factory is the historic Sanchez y Haya Building.

Opened back in 1910, that building served cigar workers, neighbors and visitors of Ybor City. But after sitting neglected for decades, the Newman family stepped in to restore it.

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Their new project brings three new concepts to the restored building: a boutique hotel called The Inn at El Reloj, an American restaurant named Elaine’s, and Stanford’s Cigar Club, a cigar lounge.

What they're saying:

"We're recruiting 100 people to help us tell the story of Tampa's history as Cigar City," Drew Newman, fourth-generation owner of J.C. Newman Cigar Co., said.

With an opening date just nine weeks away, the company is moving fast to build its team. They’re hiring around 100 hospitality positions, including cooks, dishwashers, bartenders and back-office staff.

"The cigar industry built the city of Tampa 140 years ago, and it's our privilege to keep this tradition alive and to share it with future generations," Newman told FOX 13.

Job fair application details

What you can do:

Interested applicants should bring a resume and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Tuesday's job fair has concluded. Wednesday's job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the second-floor hospitality room of the El Reloj factory at 2701 N. 16th St. in Tampa.

Walk-ins are welcome. You can also apply online here.