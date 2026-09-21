Coast Guard rescues 2 missing jet skiers near Courtney Campbell Causeway
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two missing jet skiers were rescued Sunday after their jet ski tipped over during a storm and they were swept away near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Jet ski rescue near Courtney Campbell Causeway
What we know:
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew responded after the two jet skiers went missing approximately 1 mile south of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the Coast Guard said.
Officials said the jet ski had tipped over during a storm, causing the two people to become separated from the watercraft and swept away.
The boat crew located the missing jet skiers and rescued them from the water.
Emergency medical response
Dig deeper:
The Coast Guard crew transferred the two individuals to the Courtney Campbell Boat Ramp, where they were evaluated by EMS.
No injuries or medical concerns were reported, according to officials.
Jet ski capsizing cause
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide additional information about what exactly caused the jet ski to tip over or how long the two people were in the water.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official statements and reports provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg.