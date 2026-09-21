Coast Guard rescues 2 missing jet skiers near Courtney Campbell Causeway

article

The Brief Two jet skiers were rescued Sunday after a sudden storm flipped their watercraft in the waters near the Courtney Campbell Causeway. A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew spotted the pair separated from their jet ski roughly one mile south of the causeway and pulled them to safety. Emergency medical crews evaluated both individuals at the Courtney Campbell Boat Ramp and reported no injuries or medical concerns.



Two missing jet skiers were rescued Sunday after their jet ski tipped over during a storm and they were swept away near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Jet ski rescue near Courtney Campbell Causeway

What we know:

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew responded after the two jet skiers went missing approximately 1 mile south of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the Coast Guard said.

Officials said the jet ski had tipped over during a storm, causing the two people to become separated from the watercraft and swept away.

The boat crew located the missing jet skiers and rescued them from the water.

Emergency medical response

Dig deeper:

The Coast Guard crew transferred the two individuals to the Courtney Campbell Boat Ramp, where they were evaluated by EMS.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported, according to officials.

Jet ski capsizing cause

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide additional information about what exactly caused the jet ski to tip over or how long the two people were in the water.