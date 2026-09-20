2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Davenport crash: FHP
DAVENPORT, Fla. - Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a crash involving two sedans Saturday night in Davenport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Davenport deadly crash U.S. 17-92
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before midnight on U.S. 17-92 near James Street.
A Honda sedan driven by a 41-year-old Davenport man was traveling south on U.S. 17-92 when it entered the opposite lane and crashed nearly head-on with a Nissan sedan, FHP said.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers said the Nissan was driven by a 37-year-old Kissimmee man.
Dig deeper:
The driver of the Nissan and a 45-year-old Kissimmee woman who was a passenger in the vehicle later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to investigators.
FHP said a 34-year-old Winter Haven man was also a passenger in the Nissan. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the area. The 41-year-old Davenport man driving the Honda was also seriously injured and hospitalized.
Polk crash investigation
What we don't know:
Troopers have not released additional information about what caused the Honda to enter the northbound lane.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.