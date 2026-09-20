2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Davenport crash: FHP

article

The Brief Two people died and two others suffered serious injuries Saturday night following a near head-on collision on U.S. 17-92 near James Street in Davenport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Honda sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan sedan carrying three people from Kissimmee and Winter Haven. First responders rushed both surviving passengers and the driver who crossed the center line to hospitals for emergency medical care, FHP said.



Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a crash involving two sedans Saturday night in Davenport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Davenport deadly crash U.S. 17-92

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before midnight on U.S. 17-92 near James Street.

A Honda sedan driven by a 41-year-old Davenport man was traveling south on U.S. 17-92 when it entered the opposite lane and crashed nearly head-on with a Nissan sedan, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the Nissan was driven by a 37-year-old Kissimmee man.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Nissan and a 45-year-old Kissimmee woman who was a passenger in the vehicle later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to investigators.

FHP said a 34-year-old Winter Haven man was also a passenger in the Nissan. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the area. The 41-year-old Davenport man driving the Honda was also seriously injured and hospitalized.

Polk crash investigation

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released additional information about what caused the Honda to enter the northbound lane.