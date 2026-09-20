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2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Davenport crash: FHP

By
FOX 13 News
Polk County
Published September 20, 2026 11:30 AM EDT
Published September 20, 2026 11:30 AM EDT
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • Two people died and two others suffered serious injuries Saturday night following a near head-on collision on U.S. 17-92 near James Street in Davenport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Troopers said a Honda sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan sedan carrying three people from Kissimmee and Winter Haven.
    • First responders rushed both surviving passengers and the driver who crossed the center line to hospitals for emergency medical care, FHP said.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a crash involving two sedans Saturday night in Davenport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Davenport deadly crash U.S. 17-92

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before midnight on U.S. 17-92 near James Street.

A Honda sedan driven by a 41-year-old Davenport man was traveling south on U.S. 17-92 when it entered the opposite lane and crashed nearly head-on with a Nissan sedan, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the Nissan was driven by a 37-year-old Kissimmee man.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Nissan and a 45-year-old Kissimmee woman who was a passenger in the vehicle later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to investigators.

FHP said a 34-year-old Winter Haven man was also a passenger in the Nissan. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the area. The 41-year-old Davenport man driving the Honda was also seriously injured and hospitalized.

Polk crash investigation

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released additional information about what caused the Honda to enter the northbound lane.

The Source: The information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County