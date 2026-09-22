Florida man accused of shooting and killing dog; dead cats found at home: SJSO

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The Brief Florida deputies arrested a 34-year-old convicted felon after investigators found decapitated dog remains at his residence and in an empty lot near his home, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Detectives executed two search warrants, seizing mutilated dog remains, shell casings, two dead cats, eight puppies and two piglets from the property, SJSO said. A necropsy by University of Florida veterinarians confirmed the adult female dog was shot multiple times at close range.



A Florida man is facing multiple felony charges after St. Johns County deputies said he shot and killed his dog. Investigators found the remains of two dead cats on the property of Jake Matthew, 34, while the remains of a decapitated dog were found at his home and in a nearby empty lot, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Dead animal remains found

What we know:

On Aug. 25, deputies responded to the 3000 block of 9th Street near Elkton after receiving multiple calls about gunshots near Matthew's home, SJSO said. Deputies did not find anything suspicious at the time.

The next day, deputies returned to the area in the Vermont Heights community after the remains of a decapitated adult female dog were found in a vacant lot on 10th Street, according to the sheriff's office.

SJSO detectives later obtained a search warrant for Matthew's home.

During the search, detectives found more mutilated dog remains, a gun-cleaning kit with gun oil, a box used to store pistols and other items and accessories, SJSO said.

Handgun location details

What we don't know:

No firearm was found, the sheriff's office said.

Backyard shell casings and necropsy

Dig deeper:

Matthew is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms, according to investigators.

On Sept. 2, detectives executed a second search warrant at the property.

Investigators found several handgun shell casings in the backyard near the area where the dog's remains had been discovered. They also found a fired bullet lodged in a tree trunk, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives also found two dead cats on the property. Investigators seized two adult male dogs, eight puppies and two piglets from the property, SJSO said.

Florida animal cruelty arrest

A necropsy conducted by the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine determined the dog, identified as Matthew's adult female dog named Daisy, had been shot several times at close range, according to the sheriff's office.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe Matthew killed Daisy in the backyard using a handgun.

Jake Matthew was arrested on Sept. 17. He faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, making a false report to law enforcement, unlawful disposal of a dead animal and using an animal to fight or bait, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew remains in custody on a $45,750 bail at the St. Johns County Jail.