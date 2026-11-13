Jannus Live: St. Petersburg concert venue is not for sale, operator says

The Brief Famed downtown St. Petersburg concert venue Jannus Live is not for sale, though its operator says a brief pause for new management could happen. A neighboring three-story entertainment building on the 200 block of First Avenue is on the market for $11.5 million. The 40-year-old courtyard venue currently lists dozens of upcoming concerts on its website over the next six months.



Jannus Live, the iconic music venue in downtown St. Petersburg, is staying off the market even as a neighboring three-story entertainment property goes up for sale at $11.5 million, according to venue operator Tony Amico.

St. Petersburg real estate listing confusion

What we know:

Concern spread among music fans after a real-estate developer indicated the downtown venue might be on the market. However, a LoopNet listing shows the $11.5 million price tag actually applies to an adjacent building on the north side of the 200 block of First Avenue.

That neighboring three-story property houses multiple bars, restaurants and entertainment venues, including the Jannus Live rooftop and a covered island bar. It belongs to a different owner than the operator who runs the standing-room-only courtyard concert venue.

Future of downtown music venue

What we don't know:

The owner of the adjacent $11.5 million property did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding their plans for the building.

Tony Amico addresses the rumors

What they're saying:

Amico took to Facebook to reassure local concertgoers that the courtyard stage is not going anywhere.

"Jannus music venue is not for sale and will continue to operate, there may be a short pause due to a change of operators. BUT THE MUSIC WILL CONTINUE. My neighbor may enhance the downtown St. Petersburg scene with some new things they have planned for their property next door to Jannus Landing and I wish them the best of luck," Amico wrote in the post.

Four decades of live concerts

The backstory:

Jannus Live has anchored the downtown St. Petersburg music scene for 40 years. Over the decades, the venue has hosted everything from tribute bands and DJs to major acts like Green Day and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

According to the venue's website, dozens of shows remain scheduled over the next six months.