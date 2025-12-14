Jewish community gathers in Clearwater to celebrate Hanukkah after tragic Australia shooting

The Brief Many at the Clearwater Hanukkah celebration said now is not the time to shy away but instead encouraged people to stand proud. Hanukkah is called the "Festival of Lights," and many said it is important to remember to be the light through this. Community members held their heads high and didn't let those who target them impact how they celebrate.



There was a tragic shooting in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah that took the lives of at least 15 people.

The backstory:

Many in the Clearwater area still chose to come out and celebrate Hanukkah despite this, saying now is not the time to hide away.

Instead, they came together to celebrate strength and perseverance.

"At a time like this when it's important to not cower and not give in to anti-Semitism and not give in to terrorism, because that's exactly what our enemies are trying to do," Rabbi Levi Hodakov, the director of the Chabad of Clearwater, said.

They celebrated the miracle of a small jar of oil lasting eight days instead of one, bringing in light instead of darkness.

What they're saying:

"We try to be that candle or that match where we can light up a room of darkness, of negativity, of hate, by trying to be positive and shedding light upon the world," Henry Kremer, of Palm Harbor, said.

Hannukah is called the "Festival of Lights," and many in the community said this is important to remember in the face of this weekend's tragic shooting in Australia.

"This is a year when we must bring more light into the world. We must be there for our friends," Hodakov said. "We must be there for our neighbors. We must show unity at this time, and then we know that we won, and the enemies did not."

Some younger members of the Jewish community said this is a time to come together, no matter our differences.

"I hope that Hanukkah shows to other people that it's more than just the holiday," Talia Arbobas, of Belleair Bluffs, said. "It's a group and that you can hang out with friends and family and get closer."

Community support:

Security was high in the wake of the deadly shooting.

"Clearwater police, we're always looking out for our Jewish community and making sure they're safe in their temples and synagogues," Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said. "But here today they gave an extra presence just to make sure that the area was secure."

Community members held their heads high and didn't let those who target them impact how they celebrate.

"My favorite part of Hanukkah is really the remembrance of the Maccabees winning against adversaries, and we should take that into today's day and age where, as Jews in the world, we can also win against all odds," Kremer said.