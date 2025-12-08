Death investigation after couple found dead at Tampa home: police

The Brief A couple was found dead at a home in Tampa on Monday afternoon, according to police. Officers went to the home to do a wellness check after a friend reported they hadn't seen the couple in several months. At this time, TPD says that there is no indication of foul play.



The Tampa Police Department says that they found an elderly couple dead on Monday afternoon at a home on the 4100 block of West Palmira Ave.

Officers went to the Tampa home to do a wellness check after a friend of the couple told authorities that they had not seen or heard from the residents in several months.

At this time, TPD says that there is no indication of foul play.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

