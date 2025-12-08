Death investigation after couple found dead at Tampa home: police
TAMPA - The Tampa Police Department says that they found an elderly couple dead on Monday afternoon at a home on the 4100 block of West Palmira Ave.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Officers went to the Tampa home to do a wellness check after a friend of the couple told authorities that they had not seen or heard from the residents in several months.
Big picture view:
At this time, TPD says that there is no indication of foul play.
READ: Hit-and-run driver killed while bolting from Polk County crash: PCSO
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.