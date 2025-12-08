Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation after couple found dead at Tampa home: police

By
Published  December 8, 2025 7:55pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A couple was found dead at a home in Tampa on Monday afternoon, according to police.
    • Officers went to the home to do a wellness check after a friend reported they hadn't seen the couple in several months.
    • At this time, TPD says that there is no indication of foul play.

TAMPA - The Tampa Police Department says that they found an elderly couple dead on Monday afternoon at a home on the 4100 block of West Palmira Ave.

Image 1 of 2

 

Officers went to the Tampa home to do a wellness check after a friend of the couple told authorities that they had not seen or heard from the residents in several months.

Big picture view:

At this time, TPD says that there is no indication of foul play.

READ: Hit-and-run driver killed while bolting from Polk County crash: PCSO

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa