Florida bill to introduce specialty Jimmy Buffett license plates awaits Gov. DeSantis' approval

We're one step closer to it being Five O'Clock all the time for Florida drivers.

A Florida bill that would introduce specialty license plates honoring the late Jimmy Buffett passed the Florida Senate unanimously on Monday and now only awaits Governor DeSantis' stamp of approval.

House Bill 403 previously passed the House on Feb. 22. It would add over 100 new specialty plates for sale, including one that honors Margaritaville.

Each plate will cost $25 annually. Here's a sampling of the plates that would be available if the bill passes:

Margaritaville

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Boating Capital of the World

The Villages: May All Your Dreams Come True

This week marks the last week of the Florida legislative session. The bill would go into effect on October 1, if passed.