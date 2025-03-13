Jogger hit, killed by vehicle on MacDill Air Force Base
TAMPA, Fla. - A jogger died after being hit by a vehicle while running alongside a road on MacDill Air Force Base on Wednesday, officials said.
What we know:
According to officials at MacDill, the jogger was hit around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The jogger was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive, investigators said.
What we don't know:
The identity of the person who died has not been released.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by officials at MacDill Air Force Base.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter