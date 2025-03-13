Jogger hit, killed by vehicle on MacDill Air Force Base

The Brief A jogger on MacDill Air Force Base died on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle, officials said. The jogger's identity has not been released.



A jogger died after being hit by a vehicle while running alongside a road on MacDill Air Force Base on Wednesday, officials said.

What we know:

According to officials at MacDill, the jogger was hit around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The jogger was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive, investigators said.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by officials at MacDill Air Force Base.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: