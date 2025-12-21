Ambulance with patient inside involved in 3-vehicle crash in Bradenton: police

The Brief An ambulance with a patient inside was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department. BPD says that a car rear-ended another car, causing it to sideswipe the ambulance. Nobody was seriously injured.



The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Perico Bay Blvd. and Manatee Ave. W right before the bridge to Anna Maria Island.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

BPD says that a car rear-ended another car, causing it to sideswipe the ambulance. Police ended up citing the driver who caused the crash with careless driving.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Another driver was also cited for driving around a police barricade.

Due to the nature of the crash, BPD CSI and Traffic Homicide investigators responded to document the scene.

