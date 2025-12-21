Ambulance with patient inside involved in 3-vehicle crash in Bradenton: police
BRADENTON, Fla. - An ambulance with a patient inside was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Perico Bay Blvd. and Manatee Ave. W right before the bridge to Anna Maria Island.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.
BPD says that a car rear-ended another car, causing it to sideswipe the ambulance. Police ended up citing the driver who caused the crash with careless driving.
Nobody was seriously injured.
READ: Bradenton drag race honors NASCAR driver Greg Biffle after deadly plane crash
Another driver was also cited for driving around a police barricade.
Dig deeper:
Due to the nature of the crash, BPD CSI and Traffic Homicide investigators responded to document the scene.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.