Jonas Brothers announce Tampa show at Amalie Arena

Since first appearing on the Disney Channel in 2009, the Jonas Brothers have sold tens of millions of albums and earned millions of dollars.

They announced a nationwide tour called ‘Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour’ on Sunday to mark their 20th anniversary.

As part of the tour, the boyband will visit downtown Tampa and perform at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 8:00 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration on December 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Other Florida performances include performances in Orlando and Sunrise.

According to the band, the All-American Rejects will join as special guests. The concert features dedicated sets from Nick and Joe Jonas’ solo careers and DNCE before culminating in a complete performance by the brothers.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on March 28 and will be available through Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets will be available the day before from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anyone interested in purchasing them must sign up by March 26 at 10 a.m.

To sign up for presale tickets, click here .

"We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," said the Jonas Brothers. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

