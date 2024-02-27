K-9 unit dogs honored by Tampa Bay officers at memorial service

Some of Tampa Bay’s most dedicated law enforcement employees were honored Tuesday: retired K-9 service dogs, who have passed this year.

Six dogs were remembered by their handlers at this year’s emotional memorial, where officers spoke about their special bond with these dogs. One officer, saying, "these K-9s lay down their lives, and expect nothing but love in return."

Bosco, Nyko, Oskar, Badger and Ernie were honored with tennis balls, Kong toys and heartfelt works from their partners.

"I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for 18 years…I’ve accomplished a lot but one of the things I’m most proud of is earning Bosco’s friendship. I don’t know how this works, I don’t know if we see Bosco again, but my family misses him, and I hope I see him again. We love you, Bosco," said Corporal Matt Aitken, Pinellas County K-9 Unit.

Officers told stories about their dog partners; stories of bravery when catching bad guys, their smarts when tracking or sniffing out a target, and how they were just a great friend, riding with them in the police car every day as someone to talk to.

"Nyko wasn’t just a dog but a true hero, for six and a half years we worked side by side, but more importantly, he was my closest companion for nine years," said Officer Joshua Pringle, Pinellas Park Police K-9 Unit officer.

"They’re working dogs, but when they come home, they are regular dogs. They save our lives all the time, by finding people we are looking for and protecting us, and it was an honor to work with him," shared Robert Pease, a retired Clearwater Police K-9 Unit officer.

This is the 16th year that local law enforcement have come together to honor their past canines in Tampa Bay.

101 dogs now rest in a section of the cemetery at Curlew Hills Memorial Garden in Palm Harbor, and will always be remembered for their service and bravery.

