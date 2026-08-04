Lakeland auto repair shop owners seek answers, solutions for recurring flooding

The Brief A late-morning thunderstorm caused severe flooding at a Lakeland auto repair shop, pushing nearly a foot of water inside the business off West Memorial Boulevard. Business owners say persistent drainage problems began after Bonnet Springs Park was built, marking the third major flood in three years. Local officials found no blockages in the storm pipe system, leaving potential state road drainage projects years away from funding.



A late-morning thunderstorm submerged a Lakeland auto repair shop under nearly a foot of water last Thursday, reigniting frustration over unresolved local drainage issues.

West Memorial Boulevard flooding

What we know:

Brothers David and Daniel Goodwald experienced sudden flooding last Thursday at Twin Diesel Performance off West Memorial Boulevard. Within an hour of a late-morning thunderstorm, nearly a foot of water rushed inside the auto repair shop.

The business owners reported that water blew in instantaneously. Since opening 12 years ago, this marks the third flooding event in three years, with the first occurring during Hurricane Milton.

Lakeland drainage system issues

The backstory:

The shop owners said these recurring problems only began after Bonnet Springs Park was constructed nearby. Rainwater now collects in the lower area surrounding their property, threatening a business they started at 24 years old.

A county drainage design engineer told the owners that a state project to revamp West Memorial Boulevard drainage is in planning phases. However, state funding may not be approved for another five to 10 years.

City of Lakeland inspection

What they're saying:

Daniel Goodwald explained that officials told him no clogs or backups exist in the pipes.

"So if it's all clear, the only thing that's changed is the increase in residential structures as well as commercial structures around our property, which has caused every bit of rainwater to flood into the bowl where we sit," Goodwald said.

He added that he and his brother have over 20 years in the industry and do not want to move.

"The last thing we want to do is uproot and move, because it's going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more and it's going to cost us our time," Goodwald said.

Future drainage solutions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined long-term solutions to prevent future storm runoff from entering the shop.

A spokesperson for the City of Lakeland said staff inspected the storm pipe system Thursday and Friday and found no blockages. City staff stated they will continue working with the business owner to identify appropriate next steps.