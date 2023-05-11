Lakeland baby found dead in dumpster, police chief says

While a man was combing through a dumpster behind a Lakeland business, he came across a bag. Inside that bag was a deceased baby, the police chief said Thursday.

During a press conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said officers received the call and responded to the 3600 block of South Florida Avenue. The dumpster is located behind Just Move, an athletic club.

Chief Taylor said the placenta and umbilical cord were still attached to the male baby, who may have been in the dumpster for less than 10 hours.

"The medical examiner is in possession of the child," the police chief said, adding that charges would depend on the final autopsy report. "Detectives and police are out there canvassing the area to find any information they can that will lead them to who put the child in the dumpster."

At this time, it's unknown whether the child was a stillborn or a victim of homicide.

The police chief said he wouldn't provide further description of the child, but said – emphasizing that investigators still don't know the cause of death – that if there is any pregnant woman who believes they cannot care for the child, there are options.

"Safe places are any police department, fire station, a hospital, emergency room – they can take them in no question asked," Chief Taylor said. "The sad thing is down the street there's an emergency room and a little bit further is an ambulance station that the mother or father – whoever it was that dumped the child, I'm not making any assumptions – could've taken the child to."