Investigators: Lakeland police officer, juvenile injured in shooting

article

A Lakeland police officer and a juvenile were shot in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue Wednesday evening, according to officials.

Pictured: Scene of officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland.

The Lakeland Police Department said the officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation.

Investigators said the male officer and the male juvenile who were shot do appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

No other information was immediately available from department officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.