Expand / Collapse search

Investigators: Lakeland police officer, juvenile injured in shooting

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Lakeland
FOX 13 News
article

Pictured: Scene of officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland police officer and a juvenile were shot in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue Wednesday evening, according to officials. 

Pictured: Scene of officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland. 

The Lakeland Police Department said the officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation.

Investigators said the male officer and the male juvenile who were shot do appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. 

Image 1 of 3

 

No other information was immediately available from department officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 