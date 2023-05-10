Investigators: Lakeland police officer, juvenile injured in shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland police officer and a juvenile were shot in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue Wednesday evening, according to officials.
Pictured: Scene of officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland.
The Lakeland Police Department said the officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation.
Investigators said the male officer and the male juvenile who were shot do appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available from department officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.