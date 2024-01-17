Lakeland Electric closes coal-powered generator, has new plans for landfill

Lakeland Electric is closing the door on one chapter of energy production and opening another.

Their coal byproduct landfill, which began in the 1980s, will now be closed for good. The byproducts - including fly ash, bottom ash, and synthetic gypsum - are buried underneath the 45-acre grassy field.

The utility company said goodbye with a bang to its last coal power generator last year.

"Now that we have closed 'Unit 3' and are no longer burning coal, we don't have any more byproduct to add to this landfill, so per EPA regulations we need to close it," said Cathryn Lacy, a spokesperson for Lakeland Electric.

Lakeland Electric said goodbye to its last coal-powered generator last year. (Photo courtesy: Total Wrecking & Environmental)

Geosyntec Construction Inc., an engineering vendor, and Thalle Construction will do the work for the project which costs nearly $11 million.

Lakeland Electric, a joint-owner, will pay 60% or $6.5 million. Orlando Utility Commission owns 40%.

"They'll remove the top two to three feet of dirt. They'll regrade the area. Apply a biomembrane and add another two to three feet on top," said Lacy.

The demolition of the old plant ushered in a new era of energy production of natural gas power plants which don't have any byproducts the way coal does, so it's cleaner and more efficient.

Photo courtesy: Total Wrecking & Environmental

The natural gas plants can also use up to 25% hydrogen gas should that become affordable in the future.

"We're trying to bridge into the future since a lot of new green technology is unproven on large scales," said Lacy. "We thought this was a good step until we have definite answers on what new green technologies may be available to support our communities in the future."

The utility company will continue to have groundwater and surface-water monitoring to ensure the waterways stay clean.

The final engine at the new natural gas plant will arrive in a few days.