Polk County mother concerned over Lakeland homeless camp after daughter grabbed while walking from school

A Polk County mother said she's concerned about a homeless camp that is right across the street from her daughter's elementary school.

According to Diana Delong, a man who is homeless grabbed her daughter while she and her friends were walking home from Jesse Keen Elementary School on Monday afternoon. After being grabbed, Delong said her daughter and her friends ran away.

"She called me and said, ‘Mommy somebody just grabbed me,’" said Delong. "I was scared. I was terrified. There's so many bad people out there, and they have a camp in the woods, so there's no saying what or who is out there."

Delong called 911 and deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office searched the property that's for sale right across from the school with a K9, but the suspect wasn't found.

She said she noticed the camp hidden in the woods around a year ago when someone allegedly started a fire there. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said because this camp is on private property, it hinders what they're able to do. They have to get permission from the property owner in order to trespass individuals.

Though there could be some nuisance ordinances, the county could enforce.

"One gentleman was arrested yesterday, and he's a felon with a long rap sheet," Delong said.

Deputies said Richard Jones, 38, a different homeless man, tried to attack Delong's husband the same afternoon.

"I called my husband. My daughter's 'Daddy's little girl.' He came running up, and he went to go see what we could find out in one of the trails, and a gentleman came out yelling at him and threatening him with a knife," she said.

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He's also designated as a Florida Career Offender for his lengthy criminal history.

Delong wants to see the camp cleared for everyone's safety, especially for children in the area.

"I don't think it's right they're living there with the school right across the street, because again, you don't know who's in there," Delong said. "There could be a predator in there."

A spokesperson for the Polk County school district said in part: "...The Polk County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this matter. PCPS is cooperating fully with the investigation and will be providing an update to Jesse Keen families..."

