Lakeland police investigating after crash kills 1, injures 4, including child

Michael Monroe, 52, of Lakeland was killed in a vehicle crash on New Year’s Day, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. near South Crystal Lake Drive and US Highway 98 South.

Officers say Monroe was traveling northbound on US Highway 98 when he crashed into a Ford Mustang driven by a 45-year-old Lakeland woman that was trying to turn left onto South Crystal Lake Drive from US Highway 98.

Monroe died at the scene. His passenger and three people inside the Ford Mustang were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries. A six-year-old child, who was also a passenger in the Ford, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

