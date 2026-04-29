Lakeland police seek millions from commissioners to secure AI tech contract

The Brief Lakeland Police Department is considering a $21 million, 10-year deal to expand AI and drone technology. The proposal includes AI-assisted reports, translation tools and enhanced body cameras through Axon. Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, raise concerns about accuracy and oversight of AI-generated reports.



The Lakeland Police Department is exploring new technology aimed at modernizing policing and improving efficiency.

During a recent public safety presentation, the department leaders pitched a proposed partnership with Axon that would expand its use of artificial intelligence and drones.

The proposed contract would cost about $21 million over 10 years. Axon already supplies the department with Tasers and body cameras, but this would be a new, broader agreement.

What is a "connected officer"?

Officials described the concept of a "connected officer," equipped with AI-powered tools designed to streamline daily tasks.

The technology could include:

Body cameras with AI capabilities

Drones for situational awareness

Tools that translate multiple languages

Software that can help generate police reports

Leaders say the goal is not to replace officers, but to assist them in the field and reduce time spent on paperwork.

Concerns over AI-generated reports

The other side:

Not everyone supports the expansion of AI in policing.

The American Civil Liberties Union has raised concerns, particularly about AI-generated police reports.

Among the issues cited included:

Potential mistakes that still require human review

The risk that AI narratives could influence an officer’s memory or interpretation of events

Questions about accountability and accuracy

Department leaders say safeguards would be in place.

What they're saying:

Lakeland Assistant Police Chief Hans Lehmann said the technology is intended to improve efficiency and outcomes.

"It’s going to make us smarter and prepare us for the next decade," Lehmann said. "It’s going to improve our productivity, and it’s also going to enhance better outcomes through faster response and faster resolution to our cases."

Lehmann added that reducing time spent on administrative work could allow officers to focus more on proactive policing.

"That’s what we’re trying to do — reduce time on call so our sworn members have more time for proactive patrol, community engagement and solving crime," he said.

The backstory:

The use of artificial intelligence in law enforcement is not new to the region.

The Tampa Police Department implemented AI-enhanced body cameras in January 2026, also supplied by Axon.

The proposal is not yet finalized.

The Lakeland Police Department is seeking funding approval before moving forward with the deal. City leaders have not made a final decision, and discussions are ongoing.