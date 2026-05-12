Lakeland World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday: 'I always had an American flag with me'

The Brief Stanley O’Dell, a local centenarian who served in the Army Air Corps, isn't slowing down despite his age. After a difficult childhood on a dairy farm, O’Dell enlisted at 18, serving as a vital communications link for troops in Europe. Beyond his military service, O’Dell spent 35 years as a volunteer firefighter and a career in the dairy industry.



In Lakeland, one man is celebrating a milestone that few reach, reflecting on a life defined by quiet courage and a persistent love for his country.

Stanley O’Dell turned 100 years old on St. Patrick’s Day, but don’t expect him to slow down.

Whether he’s making his daily "hallway rounds" or sharing a laugh with neighbors, O’Dell remains as active as the day he signed up to serve.

Timeline:

Growing up as the son of a dairy farmer, life wasn't easy for O’Dell.

O’Dell recalls a childhood of making his own toys and facing early tragedy when he lost his brother, George, to a gun accident at just six years old.

When World War II broke out, O’Dell saw an opportunity to serve.

O’Dell signed up for the military the very day he turned 18.

"I had relatives in the first war. Some got hurt, some didn’t come back," O’Dell said. "I was just ready to go when it was my turn."

By age 20, O’Dell was stationed at Tulln Air Base in Europe.

As a radio repair technician with the 12th Tactical Air Command of the Army Air Corps, O’Dell was the invisible thread holding the front lines together, keeping trucks, pilots and ground troops in constant communication.

While O’Dell earned a chest full of medals during his three years of service, he remains remarkably humble about his achievements.

When asked how he earned his Good Conduct Medal, O’Dell simply laughed and said, "I don't know, just by doing what I’m supposed to do, I guess."

Dig deeper:

Despite being part of the Air Corps, O’Dell admits he never had the "flying bug."

O’Dell preferred keeping his feet — and the equipment — on the ground.

However, the weight of the war still stays with him.

While O’Dell takes pride in his service, he frequently thinks of the men who didn't get to come home and see the peace they helped build.

Community commitment

O'Dell's commitment to his community didn’t end when he hung up his uniform.

After the war, O’Dell returned to his roots in the dairy business, working at a milk plant for 35 years.

O’Dell jokes that his secret to hitting the 100-year mark might just be the milk he still drinks every day.

More impressively, O’Dell spent another 35 years serving his neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Throughout his entire life, the "Stars and Stripes" have never been far from O’Dell's side.

What's next:

Now a member of the "Centenarians Club," O’Dell continues to be a fixture of his Lakeland community.

As O’Dell reflects on a century of life, his message remains simple and rooted in the patriotism that drove him to enlist in 1942.

"I always had an American flag with me," O’Dell said. "Great country."