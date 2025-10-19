Land O'Lakes mother suspected of killing son: PCSO

The Brief A Land O'Lakes mother is suspected of killing her son, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Deputies did not say how the juvenile died, but they say the manner of death is part of the ongoing investigation.



A juvenile is dead, and a homicide investigation is underway in Land O'Lakes after the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the juvenile's mother called to report her son's death.

What we know:

Deputies say the woman called dispatch around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday to report her son's death in the area of Drexel Rd.

She is considered a suspect at this time.

What we don't know:

PCSO did not say how the juvenile died, but they say the manner of death is part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators say that this incident was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

