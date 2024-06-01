Large brush fire causing evacuations in North Port: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, there is a large brush fire in the area of Sultan Ave. and Lown St.

Fire crews, the North Port Police Department and the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the scene, according to authorities.

The Sarasota County Fire Department says a call came in around 5:21 p.m., and the first unit arrived at the scene at 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire is threatening nearby houses, and evacuations have begun.

No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters.

The northbound lanes of I-75 are closed and drivers are being diverted to the Toledo Blade Blvd. exit, according to crews.

