Largo native chef brings a world of experience to his local menu

The Brief The chef is from Largo, but he brings an international flair to his local restaurant. Chef Eusbio Rizo cooks up a multicultural menu that blends American, French, Italian, Chinese, and Spanish influences. Rizo's Cuisothe restaurant specifically to share his professional culinary skills with his home community.



On East Bay Drive, a local restaurant hides an international flair thanks to a well-traveled chef. At Rizo's Cuisine, the house-made meals give you the feel of home cooking with the flavors of France, Italy, China and beyond.

What they're saying:

The family-owned and operated restaurant offers a blend of traditional meals with the flavorful flair of some international favorites.

"Well Rizo's Cuisine, it's a little bit of all cuisines: American, French, Italian, Chinese," shared head chef and owner Eusbio Rizo. "I wanted to implement all those cuisines into my restaurant."

The family element isn't just an adjective for the menu title, it's truly operated by Chef Rizo, his wife and their children.

"I grew up in Largo, so I wanted to share with all the Largo community all my skills in cooking," he said. "I want them to experience, right when they walk in, the friendly service that we offer. The family happiness that we have."

What is the Food Like:

The food is home-style with strong breakfast offerings from the classics like bacon and eggs, pancakes and omelettes. But they also have some special offerings.

"We have shrimp and grits, which is southern," said Rizo. "We have cinnamon-roll French toast that it's made in-house as well."

Shrimp and Grits

Chef Rizo creates meals with a Mexican and a Spanish influence, like Carne Asada, Chimichangas, Enchiladas and more.

"We have Spanish cuisine like Benedict and all those good things that people love," said Rizo.

What you can do:

You can visit Rizo's Cuisine online or in person at 2745 East Bay Drive in Largo, FL 33771.

They are open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.