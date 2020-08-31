Largo woman wins million-dollar Publishers Clearing House prize

A simple sweepstakes entry has turned a largo woman into a millionaire.

FOX 13 Photojournalist Allison Rothang was there as the Publishers Clearing House showed up to deliver the news.

Lana Sandlin got the surprise of a lifetime Monday when the Publishers Clearing House presented her with the iconic oversized check outside of her Largo home.

Lana won the million-dollar super prize.

“You’re what we call a VIP Elite Entrant,” the PCH official told Lana for her years entering the sweepstakes.

Lana said she will pay bills, pay down her mortgage, and she and her husband would like to spend some of that money traveling out west in their new RV.