High-speed chase in Lakeland ends after driver’s car flipped over: FHP

A 34-year-old Lakeland man was arrested after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase early on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say Eric Sanjavier Perez was speeding in a black sedan while headed north on US 98 and Winter Lake Rd. just after 4:30 a.m. According to FHP, the car was going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A trooper spotted Perez switching lanes at the intersection of US 98 and partially stopping at a red light while in the right and right turn lane, according to the arrest report.

Authorities say when the light turned green, Perez took off and almost drove into the grass shoulder of US 98 before making a "harsh correction." The trooper tried to stop the car and Perez pulled over into a parking lot at S Ingrahm Dr and Main St., according to officials.

FHP says when the trooper stopped behind the sedan, Perez turned off his headlights and accelerated. According to law enforcement, the trooper chased Perez with lights and sirens on as Perez continued to speed away.

Perez ran a red light at Main St. and S Lake Parker Rd and another red light at Memorial Blvd after making a right turn, according to the arrest report.

FHP says Perez almost crashed and drove on the wrong side of the road before driving over a raised median.

The trooper who was pursuing the 34-year-old saw that he was headed towards multiple first responders who were at the scene of what appeared to be a crash. According to officials, the trooper rammed the patrol car into the side of the sedan to end the chase.

Authorities say Perez's car ran off the road and flipped onto the driver's side. He was briefly unresponsive after the crash but was able to tell the trooper that his arm was stuck, according to officials.

Lakeland police officers helped flip the car over and EMS took Perez to Lakeland Regional Hospital, according to the arrest report.

Troopers say Perez was read his rights and arrested just before 8 a.m. at the hospital. He was charged with fleeing with disregard of safety to person or property.

