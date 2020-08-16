Las Vegas man on scooter killed in East Lake hit-and-run crash

Troopers are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a man on a motorized scooter early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. along East Lake Road at Woodlands Boulevard. A car came up behind the scooter and hit it, then drove off.

The man on the scooter, identified only as a 42-year-old from Las Vegas, was killed.

Based on debris from the crash scene, troopers believe the suspect’s vehicle was a 2015 to 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 558-1800, *FHP (*347), or Crime Stoppers.