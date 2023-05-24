Laser Light Nights returns to Bishop Museum with more shows and music favorites

A popular light and music spectacle is returning to the Bishop Museum in Bradenton this week.

Laser Light Nights pairs music from classic bands and modern top artists with captivating light displays inside the museum planetarium.

Laser Light Nights will be held in the Bishop Museum planetarium.

90 shows are scheduled between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend featuring soundtracks from The Beatles, Journey, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Queen, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and more.

Light shows and music will be paired during Laser Light Nights.

Two shows are scheduled every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. beginning May 25 until Sep 2.

