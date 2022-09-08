Learning to fish is more than a day on the water for students at The Haven in Sarasota

Some say a day on the water is better than any day inside, especially when you have a good catch.

It's definitely true for participants in the Venice Police Department's Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament.

The event partners athletes who have disabilities with Bay Area boat captains for a day on the water.

Christian Shakespeare caught 10 fish.

Student athletes from The Haven in Venice PD Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament

Adam Carmona thought the 4-foot barracuda on the end of his line was a shark. The fish fought so hard, in landed on another boat before Carmona finished reeling it in.

These anglers all benefit from programs at The Haven in Sarasota. The school is for students ages 14-22 with a wide range of abilities, offering a wide range of classes for life and vocational skills.

"To know it’s all for them, it makes them feel special because they are special," said Hallie Peilet, the director of development for The Haven. "It’s cool to see them celebrate their success when they catch a fish. I can see why the Venice Police Department and all these agencies love coming together to do this because you don’t get those smiles just from anything."

From snapper to grunt, each athlete brought in multiple fish. The best catch for many was their smiles.

"They are so excited when they step off those docks, those smiles from ear to ear are amazing. They just absolutely put a really warm touch on my heart to make sure each and every one of those athletes are absolutely awesome," said Venice PD Marine Patrol Unity Master Officer Paul Joyce. "It doesn't’ matter what disability you have, you can do this and you can do anything. Whether it’s fishing or driving or whatever it may be."

For information on The Haven, visit https://www.thehavensrq.org/haven-academy/.