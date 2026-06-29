Legacy Six firefighters recognized with plaque at St. Pete Fire Rescue headquarters

The Brief City leaders and community members gathered as several St. Petersburg firefighters honored trailblazing achievements during a special ceremony Monday. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue unveiled a permanent plaque at its headquarters to commemorate the historical impact of the "Legacy Six" crew. Officials also handed out a new paramedic scholarship to a local high school graduate to help inspire future generations.



Six pioneering Black firefighters who broke racial barriers in the early 1970s received a standing ovation during a tribute ceremony Monday in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg tribute ceremony

What we know:

The men, known collectively as the Legacy Six, accumulated more than 180 years of combined service to the local community. Several members also served in the military before joining the fire department.

Lieutenant Riley Preston Floyd, Firefighter Stanton Singletary and Firefighter Eddie Utley attended the ceremony. Captain Alfonso Brown Senior and Lieutenant Willie Barnes could not attend, and the son of the late firefighter Eugene Curry accepted a helmet and plaque on his father's behalf.

A new plaque featuring their names and photos will hang permanently at the department headquarters.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief Keith Watts, the department's first Black chief, called the group true pioneers who paved the way for his own career.

"Because of their courage, because of their commitment, because of their bravery, I stand on their shoulders today," Watts said.

Firefighters share stories

What they're saying:

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch noted the men faced barriers going far beyond the dangers of the job.

"Yet they showed up every day with professionalism, determination, and a commitment to serving this community," Welch said. "And because they did, they opened doors for those who came after them, including those who were outside of the fire service, including myself."

"The dishes I would eat out of, they would throw them in the garbage," Lt. Floyd said. "It was crazy. The first five to eight years were rough. After that, when the new people started coming on, the whole scenario changed. I've got many friends in here today that are lifelong."

Floyd said they were just doing their jobs.

"To me, this still doesn't register. I'm just a person," he said. "If I had to do it over again, I would do it."

Local youth impact

What's next:

Recent Boca Ciega High School graduate Antonio Brown accepted the newly created Legacy Six Scholarship during Monday's event. Brown intends to use the funding to complete his professional training as both a nurse and a firefighter paramedic.