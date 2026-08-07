Clearwater moves $180M sports complex plan forward despite neighborhood concerns

The Brief Clearwater City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to move forward with a proposal that could transform The Landings Golf Course into a nearly $180 million sports and recreation complex. The vote does not approve construction or a final lease. The city will open a 30-day window for competing proposals. Supporters say the project could fill a shortage of youth sports fields, while opponents are raising concerns about traffic, noise, green space, the environment and nearby neighborhoods.



A proposal to replace The Landings Golf Course with a massive sports and entertainment complex is moving forward after a unanimous vote from Clearwater City Council.

Council members voted Thursday night to continue the public-private partnership process for the city-owned property at 1875 Airport Drive.

The proposal from Sunshine Recreational and Entertainment LLC calls for a nearly $180 million development with 13 multipurpose sports fields, pickleball and sand volleyball courts, restaurants, a water attraction, fitness and wellness facilities and walking and biking trails.

The vote does not approve construction or a final lease.

What we know:

City staff recommended accepting Sunshine's plan as a qualifying proposal while opening the property to competing proposals for 30 days. After that window closes, staff would evaluate any submissions and bring them back to council. Additional public meetings would follow before the city could negotiate an agreement.

The developer expects the project to cost about $180 million. Its financing plan includes roughly $108 million in private debt, $26.9 million in equity and about $45 million it hopes to seek from Pinellas County tourist development taxes.

Clearwater's financial adviser told council several major terms still need to be negotiated, including the lease, taxes and rent.

What they're saying:

Ken Jewell, president of the Clearwater Chargers Soccer Club, told council his organization cannot meet the current demand for youth soccer.

"We have right now thousands of families that I represent that will immediately benefit from this project."

Jewell said the club's recreational program currently serves about 400 children but could potentially serve 1,000 with additional space.

The other side:

Opponents say the proposal is too intense for the surrounding neighborhoods and could change one of Clearwater's remaining large open spaces.

Residents raised concerns about traffic, noise, lighting, flooding, property values and the former landfill beneath part of the property.

Patrick Raftery, speaking for the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition, urged council to reject the plan.

"Growth should enhance our community, not come at the expense of the community."

The developer says it has already modified the proposal in response to neighborhood concerns, including eliminating regular vehicle access from Airport Drive, dropping paid parking, adding 24-hour security and covering the pickleball courts.

What's next:

Clearwater will now solicit competing proposals for 30 days.

City staff says any project that eventually advances would still face detailed reviews covering traffic, parking, stormwater, environmental remediation, utilities and compatibility with nearby properties.