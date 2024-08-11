LEGO enthusiasts attend Brick Fan Expo in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

It was a LEGO lover’s dream in Tampa this weekend.

LEGO enthusiasts like Heather Boyette, dressed in their best colorful brick fashion ensembles as they packed the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend for the Brick Fan Expo.

"Its just fun to see how everybody...adults, kids of all ages, love playing with LEGO," Boyette told FOX 13.

From moving trains and contraptions to incredibly crafted sculptures and larger-than-life cities, guests had the opportunity to admire stunning creations built by brick artists who came from around the country.

They also got to meet some of the Masters.

LEGO Masters Season 4 contestant Tim Hutchings was there with other alumni from the highly competitive 'bricktastic' FOX series, including Season 2 Winners Mark and Steven Erickson and Season 3 contestant Christine "Tacos" Blandino.

Fans were eager to build alongside them, and hear about their experiences.

"It was the most awesome experience," said Hutchings. "My classmates were some of the best people in the world to hang with, to build with."

"I get to do this," added Tacos. " I get to do this, I wake up every day, some people get up and do their job and do what they have to, but I get paid to play so it's a dream come true."

They're always happy to build and play in the Bay Area.

Tampa was phenomenal," Hutchings stressed. "We had a really great crowd, a lot of a lot of fun people."

