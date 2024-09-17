'Let's bagel!' New York City chain H&H Bagels to open new location in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa residents will soon be able to enjoy a slice of New York City, with the iconic bagel shop H&H Bagels heading south for its newest location.

The bagel chain seen in movies and TV shows like ‘Seinfeld' and ‘The Office’ is bringing its New York bagels to the Bay Area.

According to the franchise's website, a location will be opening at 1155 South Dale Mabry Highway. This same plaza currently quarters shops like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Amazing Lash Studio, and Little Greek.

The site reports the Tampa location, as well as a new location in Jacksonville, will open in 2024. New locations in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami are also forthcoming.

The chain was founded in 1972 in NYC.