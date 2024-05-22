Lithia senior surprised at graduation by her military sister

It was a special day for a graduating senior at Newsome High School on Wednesday.

Little did Faith Brown know a surprise visitor would meet her on stage after the ceremony.

In a video posted on X, you see Faith talking with some people on stage when the ceremony was over.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough Schools

One of the people said they had a surprise for her and Faith turned and saw her sister Abbigail.

Abbigail is currently serving in the Navy and is stationed in Virginia. She was thrilled to be able to surprise her best friend, and sister.

The pair hadn't seen each other in more than a year.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter