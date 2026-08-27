Bay Area married couple brings joy, movement to seniors through dance

The Brief Jimmie and Martha Blount are known as Latin Breeze. They visit multiple assisted-living facilities every week to inspire seniors to get active. Their hour-long dance sessions turn routine exercise into joyful celebrations that get residents moving and cheering.



Navy veterans Jimmie and Martha Blount are inspiring Tampa Bay seniors by turning assisted living routine workouts into lively dance parties.

Finding the rhythm

What we know:

The Blount's, known together as "Latin Breeze," have been bringing interactive exercise sessions to assisted-living centers across Florida since 2015.

"Exercising helps, no matter what condition you're in," Martha Blount said. "You need to get that exercise."

A recent session at Ambiance at Brandon began with introductions and the national anthem. The hour-long sessions usually start with small movements, a subtle head bob here, a foot tap there, as residents gradually ease into the beat.

"Music just energizes them, and they get up and just dance," Jimmie Blount said.

A purposeful passion

What they're saying:

The dancing spreads throughout the room. Workers join in. Jimmie Blount loves seeing it all happen.

"Watching them watch each other have a good time," he said. "They are their own cheering section."

The couple travels to different facilities 3–4 times a week. They have a rotation of recurring places they travel to each month.

"This is what the Lord has laid out in our hearts to do, to bring joy and happiness," Jimmie Blount said.

Click here for more information on the Latin Breeze.