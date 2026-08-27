Pasco murder-suicide: Man, woman found dead inside Lutz home
LUTZ, Fla. - Two are dead after a murder-suicide in the Cot Road area of Lutz, according to Pasco County deputies.
Pasco Sheriff's Office investigation
What we know:
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home at around 10:40 a.m. after a requested welfare check. Once they arrived, deputies found a man and woman dead inside the home.
While the investigation is ongoing, authorities believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Deputies said this was an isolated incident.
Lutz murder-suicide investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the man and woman found inside the home. Officials have also not confirmed a potential motive or specified the relationship between them.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pasco Sheriff's Office, who detailed the initial response and ongoing death investigation.