Pasco murder-suicide: Man, woman found dead inside Lutz home

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The Brief Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at a Cot Road area home in Lutz Pasco County deputies discovered the man and woman inside the home during a morning welfare check. Investigators believe the man shot the woman before taking his own life in an isolated incident.



Two are dead after a murder-suicide in the Cot Road area of Lutz, according to Pasco County deputies.

Pasco Sheriff's Office investigation

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home at around 10:40 a.m. after a requested welfare check. Once they arrived, deputies found a man and woman dead inside the home.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies said this was an isolated incident.

Lutz murder-suicide investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the man and woman found inside the home. Officials have also not confirmed a potential motive or specified the relationship between them.