Local news goes global: Kelly Ring in Saudi Arabia for troop buildup before Desert Storm

With only a few days before Kelly Ring’s official retirement from tv news, we’re looking back on her most memorable and impactful stories over the last 37 years.

The farthest she ever traveled was to Saudi Arabia during the build up to Desert Storm.

She and a team of journalists from the Tampa Bay area traveled with Central Command from MacDill Air Force Base to tell the story of the troop buildup that was being orchestrated right here in the Bay Area.

FOX 13’s Mark Wilson watched the footage with Kelly and listened as she reflected on the experience.

