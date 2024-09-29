Longboat Key residents allowed back on island

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Longboat Key residents were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday afternoon.

Re-entry began at 1 p.m. Officials ask that residents access Longboat Key from the south entrance only since FDOT emergency road repairs are ongoing in Bradenton Beach, and Longboat Pass Bridge is still closed.

A curfew will be in effect for all on the island. The curfew will be from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and re-entry will not be granted to those after 7:00 p.m., according to officials.

All residents will need to present an identification card at the check point to enter the island.

A boil water notice is in effect until further notice and intermittent water outages should be expected as well as times of low pressure.

There are still significant power outages on the island and FPL is working to restore service.

