Governor DeSantis gives update in Manatee County after Hurricane Helene

Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Bradenton Beach on Saturday afternoon.

There is still no power or water and the roads still have standing water and debris in Manatee County on Saturday. Officials say access to Holmes Beach and the City of Anna Maria is only accessible via Manatee Avenue (Cortez Blvd. is closed).

Anna Maria Island and has sustained massive damage. Landmarks like the Beach Bistro and the Bradenton Beach Moose Lodge are destroyed.

Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach residents or business owners must have a reentry tag or present an ID that confirms their address. There is no access to the City of Bradenton Beach as there are barricades at the 2500 block.

"So here, in Bradenton Beach, one of the things we want to do is get this road fixed, as soon as possible. You know, people were talking about, you know, it's going to take many weeks. We don't have that kind of time," shared DeSantis.

According to the governor, crews are hoping to finish temporary repairs in five days or less. Then, he says a permanent solution will be addressed.

DeSantis also talked about how excess sand is blocking the roads.

"Then you also have parts where there's just all this sand," said DeSantis. "And I think what they're going to do, we're going to store the sand. And then the folks here need it for beach renourishment or something in the future."

Manatee County Utilities crews say they are actively restoring water service to Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key.

Officials say there are no boil water advisories and that residents should continue to conserve water.

