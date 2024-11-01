Lucky Duck Shop brings more than 250 unique types of rubber ducks to St. Pete

With The Lucky Duck Shop, Daniel Plonsky transformed his passion for the little, yellow, rubber ducks into a full-blown career and store.

"When you come in here, we're going to have something for everyone," Plonsky said.

The Central Avenue shop features more than 250 types of ducks. Workplace ducks, like doctor, teacher and chef, are available. Celebrity-based ducks, like Prince, Marylin Monroe and the playfully titled "Aviary Grande" are for sale.

"I was doing something totally different before this, and I just wanted to do something more lighthearted, more fun, bring happiness," Plonsky said.

Where the store shines are the shelves of pop-culture licensed ducks, from classics like "Star Wars," "Chucky" and "Wizard of Oz" to modern favorites like "Minions" and "The Last of Us." There’s even a Jaws duck, which features a yellow duck inside the mouth of the iconic fish.

"Rubber ducks are fun, they're joyful, and it brings back a good memory from your childhood," Plonsky said.

The idea came from Plonsky’s trips to Europe, where he said rubber duck stores are common in every city. With all the variety available, the shop owner forgot about stocking the original yellow duck in the beginning.

"You know, I wasn't even thinking about the yellow duck. I was just so enthralled with my ‘Back to the Future’ ducks or my ‘Jaws’ ducks that I forgot the basic," Plonsky said with a smile. "The basic is coming. It will be here for the grand opening."

The grand opening celebration started on Friday and will go all weekend. For more information, visit luckyduckshop.com.

