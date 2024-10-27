Seminole Heights family business offers Mexican food with a twist

Xtreme Tacos has been bringing authentic Mexican food to the Seminole Heights area since 2017. Chef Uzi Ramirez highlighted their authentic offerings for FOX 13 News.

Ramirez says the restaurant's "stoner burrito" is over a pound and longer than a foot and a half. It comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, and much more rolled up into two 14-inch flour tortillas.

The stoner burrito served at Xtreme Taco in Seminole Heights.

Ramirez says their fresh corn tortillas are homemade by his mother and aunt every morning. He buys tomatoes and onions daily and makes the guacamole and salsa.

Chef Ramirez says he has always been very passionate about cooking and giving his family stable jobs.

Authentic Mexican food at Xtreme Taco

"It's literally a dream come true, and it's just amazing to be able to work with the family and see them every day and, you know, be in this neighborhood," Ramirez said.

The family business welcomes everyone: "It doesn't matter where you come from, what you look like, or anything else; we're here just to serve fresh food for everyone," Ramirez said.

For more information, you can visit Xtreme Taco’s website here .

