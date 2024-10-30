Town 'n' Country boutique supplies the style

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

One of the few remaining custom-clothing boutiques in Tampa, Peaches and Pearls Boutique, sits on a corner in Town ‘n’ Country.

Outside of Peaches and Pearls Boutique located in Town ‘n’ Country.

"We love the person that wants to stand out and be an individual," Peaches and Pearls Boutique co-owner Latrenia Bryant said. "Everything in the store is a one-and-done. We don't have racks full of the same dress, racks full of the same pants, and that's what we love about it."

The boutique features thousands of items, from dresses, suits, and gowns to accessories, all organized by colors and themes.

"They come in for Gasparilla, of course. They come in if they're having a ball or a formal, or any event. They come in for custom items," Bryant said.

Custom is a key component of the boutique’s business, whether it’s tailoring an outfit for a better fit or building an outfit from scratch.

"When they're walking in, we can always tell a first timer because they walk in totally overwhelmed. I'll always say, ‘is this your first time?’ And they say yes. I say, ‘perfect,’" Bryant said.

"Tell me what you want. They tell us. Cory (co-owner) and I put our heads together. That's it. We go running off with the idea. They come pick it up," Bryant continued.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Some of the unique offerings from Peaches and Pearls Boutique in Town 'n' Country.

With the rise of online retailers, it’s been a challenge lately for the long-time boutique. They hope their one-on-one customer service doesn’t become a lost art.

"We love our clients because we like for them to be an individual. We need someone that knows the difference between style and fashion. This is style," Bryant said.

READ MORE: First look at the animatronics inside Epic Universe ride, 'Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment'

For more information on Peaches and Pearls Boutique, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: