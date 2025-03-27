Pallett supply yard fire closes portion of U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County

The Brief A fire at a Tampa pallet supply yard is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. It is unclear what sparked the blaze.



A fire at a large pallet supply yard in Tampa is under investigation.

What we know:

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out at 4801 South 50th Street in Tampa around 3 p.m.

The first firefighters on scene said when they arrived the fire was heavy and deep-seated.

It took crews a little more than an hour to put it out.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were working to suppress hotspots.

No injuries have been reported.

Why you should care:

All southbound lanes of US Highway 41 southbound were initially closed south of Madison Avenue/Pendola Point Road. As of 5:30 p.m., one southbound lane of U.S. 41 has reopened.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

