Pallett supply yard fire closes portion of U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A fire at a large pallet supply yard in Tampa is under investigation.
What we know:
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out at 4801 South 50th Street in Tampa around 3 p.m.
The first firefighters on scene said when they arrived the fire was heavy and deep-seated.
It took crews a little more than an hour to put it out.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were working to suppress hotspots.
No injuries have been reported.
Why you should care:
All southbound lanes of US Highway 41 southbound were initially closed south of Madison Avenue/Pendola Point Road. As of 5:30 p.m., one southbound lane of U.S. 41 has reopened.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
