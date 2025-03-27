Expand / Collapse search

Pallett supply yard fire closes portion of U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County

Published  March 27, 2025 4:58pm EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A fire at a Tampa pallet supply yard is under investigation. 
    • No injuries have been reported.
    • It is unclear what sparked the blaze.

TAMPA, Fla. - A fire at a large pallet supply yard in Tampa is under investigation. 

What we know:

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out at 4801 South 50th Street in Tampa around 3 p.m. 

The first firefighters on scene said when they arrived the fire was heavy and deep-seated. 

It took crews a little more than an hour to put it out. 

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were working to suppress hotspots. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Why you should care:

All southbound lanes of US Highway 41 southbound were initially closed south of Madison Avenue/Pendola Point Road. As of 5:30 p.m., one southbound lane of U.S. 41 has reopened. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. 

