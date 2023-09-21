Lutz tree trimmer critically injured after hitting live power line with chain saw, firefighters say

article

A tree trimmer suffered critical injuries Thursday morning after firefighters say they struck a live power line with a chain saw while in a bucket truck in Pasco County.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, first responders were called to the 21000 block of Northwood Drive in Lutz around 9:15 a.m. for reports of a person suffering from electric shock.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found the bucket truck in flames, and they secured the scene.

The victim was flown to an area hospital and is in critical condition.